Swiss government now sees 2020 GDP at -6.2% compared to -6.7% previously

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest forecasts released by SECO - 16 June 2020

Swiss
  • Prior forecasts (April)
  • 2021 GDP growth at 4.9% (previously 5.2%)
  • 2020 CPI at -0.9% (previously -1.0%)
  • 2021 CPI at -0.3% (previously -0.5%)
The government expects Q2 to be the low point of this year with an economic recovery expected in 2H 2020, barring a secondary wave of coronavirus infections that is.

They also see a high risk of further appreciation in the franc - a likely message that it means the SNB will continue to intervene more strongly to limit such a move.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose