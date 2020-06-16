Swiss government now sees 2020 GDP at -6.2% compared to -6.7% previously
Latest forecasts released by SECO - 16 June 2020
- Prior forecasts (April)
- 2021 GDP growth at 4.9% (previously 5.2%)
- 2020 CPI at -0.9% (previously -1.0%)
- 2021 CPI at -0.3% (previously -0.5%)
The government expects Q2 to be the low point of this year with an economic recovery expected in 2H 2020, barring a secondary wave of coronavirus infections that is.
They also see a high risk of further appreciation in the franc - a likely message that it means the SNB will continue to intervene more strongly to limit such a move.