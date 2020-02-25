Swiss officials say infected patient came from Italy

Contacts of the patient will now be checked and isolated if they test positive

Don't know at which event the patient was infected with the virus

No plans at this stage to close schools



The patient is in Ticino, which is just north of the Italian area where the outbreak is ongoing.





In the US, Health and Human Services secretary Alex Azar says there will likely be more cases and that while the US has stockpiles of ventilators and masks, there aren't enough for an outbreak.

