Swiss PPI April m/m 0.7% vs 0.6% prev

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Federal Statistics Office 17 May

  • y/y 1.8% vs -0.2%
No surprises here. The m/m reading is higher but nothing to note. Inflation key global focus now so any very high inflation readings will get attention. This isn't one of them. However, commodity prices being felt as noted by the Federal Statistics office: 

'In particular, higher prices for watches, machinery, metal products, basic metals and semi-finished metal products were responsible for the growth in the producer price index compared with the previous month. Electrical equipment, medical and dental instruments and supplies, meat and meat products as well as slaughter pigs also became more expensive'


