Swiss September foreign currency reserves  779.1bln vs 776.9 bln prior

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

SNB


Highest level in 20 years. Need a spare bob or two? Try knocking on the SNB's door. Not market moving. 

Foreign exchange reserves are cash and other reserve assets held by a central bank. Their main function is  to balance payments of the country, to influence the exchange rate of its currency  and to just generally maintain confidence in financial markets. The Swiss have huge amounts of foreign reserves (compare their reserve levels to the Australian reserve levels)

