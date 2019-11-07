Swiss September foreign currency reserves 779.1bln vs 776.9 bln prior
SNB
Highest level in 20 years. Need a spare bob or two? Try knocking on the SNB's door. Not market moving.
Foreign exchange reserves are cash and other reserve assets held by a central bank. Their main function is to balance payments of the country, to influence the exchange rate of its currency and to just generally maintain confidence in financial markets. The Swiss have huge amounts of foreign reserves (compare their reserve levels to the Australian reserve levels)