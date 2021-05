Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 5 May 2021

Prior -0.2%

Core CPI 0.0% vs -0.1% y/y expected

Prior -0.4%









Swiss inflation ticks higher but it can be tied back to base effects, though the core reading also did jump higher as compared to March and is flat on a year-on-year basis. Nonetheless, this will do little to convince the SNB from shifting its policy stance.