Switzerland April Credit Suisse investor sentiment 12.7 vs -45.8 prior

Latest data released by Credit Suisse and CFA Society Switzerland





The current situation index in the survey showed a sharp deterioration, with conditions in Europe seen falling to -92.5 from -37.5 and the US to -75.0 from -16.6 respectively.





However, economic expectations improved sharply and I reckon this is much to do with talk of reopening of economies as this also largely pertains to the outlook over the next half-year - which many are expecting to see the worst in Q2 before a rebound thereafter.





The reading measures analysts' expectations on the Swiss economy and other economic expectations over the next 6 months.





