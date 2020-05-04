Switzerland April manufacturing PMI 40.7 vs 35.0 expected

Latest data released by Procure - 4 May 2020





The drop isn't nearly as bad as expected, though the output index slumped further from 34.5 in March to to 28.4 in April. For some context, it was 48.7 back in February.





The good news is that employment held up somewhat, with the reading for April seen at 40.5 compared to 42.5 in March. But still, the softer reading just reaffirms extremely subdued factory activity in the region amid the virus outbreak.



