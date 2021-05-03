Switzerland April manufacturing PMI 69.5 vs 66.5 expected
Latest data released by Procure - 5 May 2021
The reading is a record high as the outlook for the Swiss industrial sector continues to brighten in April. Output was the second-highest after only July 2006 but order backlogs, purchase prices and suppliers' delivery times are seen at record highs as well.
- Prior 66.3
Credit Suisse notes that:
"The recovery in Swiss manufacturing is broad-based and will likely remain in place for the foreseeable future in light of the positive order situation. Swiss manufacturing is bouncing back so quickly that signs of scarcity are widespread, to such an extent that this is even causing prices to rise. That said, the process of restoring capacity is making rather sluggish progress amidst signs of a certain skepticism on the part of businesses regarding the longevity of the boom."