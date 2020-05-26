Switzerland April trade balance CHF 4.04 billion vs CHF 4.02 billion prior

Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 26 May 2020

Prior CHF 4.02 billion; revised to CHF 3.96 billion

Exports -10.0% m/m

Prior -4.0%; revised to -3.1%

Imports -17.8% m/m

Prior -6.7%; revised to -6.0%

Those are some awful figures for exports and imports, but as expected amid the peak of the fallout from the virus outbreak across the region. Swiss watch exports saw seen down 81.3% year-on-year for the month of April.







