Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 27 May 2021

Prior CHF 5.82 billion

Exports +0.1% m/m

Prior +4.5%; revised to +5.1%

Imports +2.2% m/m

Prior +3.5%; revised to +3.7%

The trade surplus eases a little but at least both imports and exports are seen holding up somewhat. It will still take time for trade conditions to normalise so there isn't much else to look into the data here.