Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 7 May 2020





Prior 2.9%

Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate 3.3% vs 3.4% expected

Prior 2.8%; revised to 2.9%

After accounting for seasonal adjustments, the jobless rate rose to its highest level since December 2016 last month. And the situation is likely to get worse before it gets better in the coming months amid the fallout from the virus outbreak.