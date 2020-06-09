Switzerland April unemployment rate 3.4% vs 3.5% expected

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Federal Statistics Office - June 09


Swiss unemployment
  • Prior 3.3%
  • Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate 3.4% vs 3.6% expected
  • Prior 3.3%, revised to 3.1%
Unemployment slightly lower than expected as COVID-19 impact is fairly well contained within Switzerland. Seasonally adjusted rates also lower than expected.  
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose