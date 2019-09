Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 3 September 2019





Prior -0.5%

CPI +0.3% vs +0.3% y/y expected

Prior +0.3%

Core CPI +0.4% vs +0.4% y/y expected

Prior +0.4%

The figures are mostly in-line with expectations with the core reading remaining unchanged to July. That continues to point to subdued inflationary pressures and will be a supportive factor for the SNB to introduce more stimulus in a few weeks' time.