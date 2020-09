Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 3 September 2020





Prior -0.9%

Core CPI -0.4% vs -0.4% y/y expected

Prior -0.4%





Swiss inflation continues to stay more subdued - no change to July - and this just reaffirms the narrative that the SNB will keep intervening in the market in order to limit any franc strength in order to try and get back on the inflation path.