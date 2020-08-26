Switzerland August Credit Suisse investor sentiment 45.6 vs 42.4 prior

Latest data released by Credit Suisse and CFA Society Switzerland





The headline doesn't really tell the fully story, as economic expectations are seen improving slightly following a downbeat July but sentiment on current conditions are seen worsening instead in Switzerland, Europe and the US.





This once again just points to some mixed optimism surrounding the future outlook and whether or not the current recovery trajectory can be sustained throughout.





The reading measures analysts' expectations on the Swiss economy and other economic expectations over the next 6 months.





