Switzerland August Credit Suisse investor sentiment -7.8 vs 42.8 prior

Latest data released by Credit Suisse and CFA Society Switzerland





Investor morale takes a sharp hit and falls into negative territory for the first time since March last year, as economic expectations declined due to risks sparked by the delta variant and a moderation of growth.





That said, Credit Suisse says that this appears to be more of a normalisation in sentiment and expectations, noting that "we should not forget that this comes after a remarkable upswing that had to come to an end sooner or later".





The reading measures analysts' expectations on the Swiss economy and other economic expectations over the next 6 months.





