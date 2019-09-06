Switzerland August foreign currency reserves CHF 767.1 billion vs CHF 767.9 billion prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the SNB - 6 September 2019


ForexLive
Slight delay in the release by the source. A slight drop in forex reserves relative to July but nothing that really stands out here.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose