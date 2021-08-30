Switzerland August KOF leading indicator index 113.5 vs 126.0 expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by KOF - 30 August 2021


A slightly softer reading than estimated, reaffirming some further moderation in economic activity/expectations in Switzerland in recent months. The reading measures the future trends of overall economic activity in the Swiss economy.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose