Switzerland August KOF leading indicator 97.0 vs 95.1 expected

Latest data released by KOF Swiss Economic Institute - 30 August 2019





Prior 97.1; revised to 97.0

The data here measures the future trends of overall economic activity in the Swiss economy. That's slightly better than expected but shows no change to July as overall economic sentiment remains on the softer side following the drop from last year.





This mainly reflects the current mood seen in the euro area region where economic conditions are more subdued amid ongoing trade tensions and slowdown in the global economy.



