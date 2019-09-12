Switzerland August producer and import prices -0.2% vs -0.1% m/m prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 12 September 2019


  • Prior -0.1%
  • Producer and import prices % y/y
  • Prior -1.7%
ForexLive
Producer prices continue to slump with the annual pace of weakening seen at its quickest level since April 2016. This hasn't quite translated into significant weakness in inflation but given the trend, it won't be long before we start seeing some spillover effects and that will only add to more reason for the SNB to introduce additional stimulus.

