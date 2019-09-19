Switzerland August trade balance CHF 1.59 billion vs CHF 3.63 billion prior

Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 19 September 2019





Prior CHF 3.63 billion; revised to CHF 3.69 billion

Exports -4.4% m/m

Prior -1.8%; revised to -1.2%

Imports +1.0% m/m

Prior -0.5%

That's quite a drop in the trade surplus, owing to a collapse in exports for the month of August. The above certainly doesn't bode well for the outlook of Swiss trade but the bright side is that the economy relies much more heavily on services instead.





Nonetheless, it feeds into a gloomier outlook of overall trade conditions in the region and with trade tensions still ongoing, things look like they will get worse before they get better.



