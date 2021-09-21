Switzerland August trade balance CHF 5.06 billion vs CHF 5.25 billion prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 21 September 2021

  • Prior CHF 5.25 billion; revised to CHF 5.30 billion
In real terms, Swiss exports fell by 0.4% on the month while imports increased by 0.2% on the month in August, resulting in the smaller trade surplus.Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose