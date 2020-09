Exports 2.9% m/m

Prior 2.3%; revised to 2.0 %

Imports -1.3% m/m

Prior 1.1%; revised to 0.5%

Table below shows the monthly trade balance, export and import levels from earlier this year. The current trade balance data shows exports outpacing imports, but last month's data was revised downwards. EURCHF a few points higher at 1.07939.