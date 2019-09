Latest data released by SECO - 9 September 2019





Prior 2.1%

Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate 2.3% vs 2.3% expected

Prior 2.3%

The readings are in-line with expectations as the seasonally adjusted rate remains at its tightest level since April 2002.





If only this would translate to wage/inflation pressures, then the SNB would've been able to breathe easier but alas, more easing looks set to come in two weeks' time.