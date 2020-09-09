Switzerland August unemployment rate 3.3% vs 3.3% expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 9 September 2020


  • Prior 3.2%
  • Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate 3.4% vs 3.4% expected
  • Prior 3.3%; revised to 3.4%
A slight tick higher in the Swiss jobless rate with the seasonally adjusted rate keeping steadier after the July revision. The furlough scheme is masking a lot of the true impact to labour market conditions, similar to elsewhere, so it is tough to read much into this.
