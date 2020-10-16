Switzerland could be named a currency manipulator this month - Citi

Author: Adam Button

Citi flags asymmetric risk/reward in CHF this month

Citi flags a scope for Switzerland to be named a currency manipulator by the US  by US Treasury in October. 

" CitiFX Strategy's latest: Switzerland can be named a currency manipulator in October. Switzerland has met the objective criteria to be labeled a currency manipulator by US Treasury. The timing of the US Treasury Foreign Exchange Report has been disrupted over the past 18 months; however, we expect US Treasury will attempt to get back on schedule by releasing the report this month.

"This provides asymmetric risk/reward for long CHF positions in the coming weeks as countries named currency manipulators tend to see their currencies strengthen," Citi adds. 

