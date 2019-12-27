Switzerland December Credit Suisse investor sentiment +12.5 vs -3.9 prior

Latest data released by Credit Suisse and CFA Society Switzerland





The reading measures analysts' expectations on the Swiss economy and other economic expectations over the next 6 months.







A continued bounce in investor sentiment sees the headline reading turn positive for the first time in one-and-a-half years and it being the highest since May 2018.





This continues to allude to a more improved overview of the Swiss and global economy but it's still early days and we'll have to see how this translates to actual business investment and a more sustained recovery in economic conditions.



