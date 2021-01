Latest data released by the SNB - 8 January 2021





Prior CHF 875.9 billion







Expect the same story to continue in 2021 and the next few years at least.

Slight delay in the release by the source. Swiss FX reserves continue to balloon higher towards the end of last year and the jump in 2020 just solidifies the narrative of the SNB intervening strongly in the market to limit the franc appreciation.