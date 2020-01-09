Switzerland December foreign currency reserves CHF 770.8 bn vs CHF 782.9 bn prior

Latest data released by the SNB - 9 January 2020





Prior CHF 782.9 bn

Slight delay in the release by the source. A little bit of a drop but reserves are still very much elevated in the grand scheme of things. It will be interesting to weigh this against the sight deposits data for January amid what we saw with US-Iran tensions.





However, given that markets are moving away from that now, perhaps the SNB can take comfort from the franc possibly weakening slightly in the near-term.



