Latest data released by KOF - 30 December 2020





Prior 103.5; revised to 103.7







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The data measures the future trends of overall economic activity in the Swiss economy.

A slightly better reading than the previous month, which reflects some better optimism surrounding the economy. This is likely to do with vaccine optimism but we'll see how things play out as we get into the new year with the virus still rampant in the region.