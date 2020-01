Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 10 January 2020





Prior 2.3%

Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate 2.3% vs 2.3% expected

Prior 2.3%

The headline reading sees an uptick higher but I wouldn't read too much into that. The seasonally adjusted reading continues to keep steady at 2.3% and that reaffirms the tight labour market conditions in the Swiss economy - despite economic worries.