Switzerland extends covid-19 restrictions to end of February
The long winter continues
- Closing of restaurants and recreational sites to remain closed
- Orders shops selling non-essential goods to close from Monday, employers to tell staff to work from home where feasible
- Restricts private gatherings to 5 people, including children
- Will loosen rules for companies hit by pandemic to get state support
- Will review re-activating state loan guarantee scheme should the economic situation deteriorate sharply