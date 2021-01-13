Switzerland extends covid-19 restrictions to end of February

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The long winter continues

  • Closing of restaurants and recreational sites to remain closed
  • Orders shops selling non-essential goods to close from Monday, employers to tell staff to work from home where feasible
  • Restricts private gatherings to 5 people, including children
  • Will loosen rules for companies hit by pandemic to get state support
  • Will review re-activating state loan guarantee scheme should the economic situation deteriorate sharply

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose