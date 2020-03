Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 4 March 2020





Prior +0.2%

CPI +0.1% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Prior -0.2%

Core CPI +0.2% vs +0.2% y/y expected

Prior +0.2%

Headline annual CPI falls into deflation territory but the good news is that core inflation continues to keep steady on the month at least. However, the fact of the situation is that inflation remains closer to 0% and that will see the SNB remain where it is now.