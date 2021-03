Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 3 March 2021





Prior -0.5%

Core CPI -0.3% vs 0.0% y/y expected

Prior 0.0%





Swiss inflation continues to keep more subdued after a slight bounce in January. The negative readings continue to reaffirm that the SNB will not have any reason to change its policy stance whatsoever at this point in time - and for a long time to come.