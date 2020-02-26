Switzerland February Credit Suisse investor sentiment 7.7 vs 8.3 prior
Latest data released by Credit Suisse and CFA Society Switzerland
- Prior 8.3
The reading measures analysts' expectations on the Swiss economy and other economic expectations over the next 6 months.
Some easing in investor sentiment after the recent rebound but I reckon this doesn't fully encapsulate fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy just yet. In any case, this isn't a major data release by any means.