Switzerland February manufacturing PMI 61.3 vs 60.1 expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Procure - 1 March 2021

Swiss manufacturing conditions continue to hold up relatively well as production and new orders improved further in February. Delivery times are still on the higher side so that is messing with the overall reading a little but this is still a decent report overall.


That said, the Swiss economy relies more heavily on its services sector so there's that to consider when weighing up the data here.
