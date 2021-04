Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 1 April 2021

Prior -0.5%; revised to -0.7%





Slight delay in the release by the source. Retail sales in Switzerland continues to allude to a poor showing to start the year. The SNB focuses more on inflation data though, so as long as that remains subdued as well, there is little need for a change in policy stance. Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.