Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 19 March 2020





Prior CHF 4.78 billion

Exports -3.3% m/m

Prior +1.7%; revised to +1.8%

Imports -0.1% m/m

Prior -1.8%; revised to -1.5%

The trade surplus shrinks a little as exports declined much more heavily than imports last month. That said, this isn't a key focus point in the market right now as the virus impact only started to hit Europe around March.