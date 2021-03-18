Switzerland February trade balance CHF 3.70 billion vs CHF 5.05 billion prior
Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 18 March 2021
- Prior CHF 5.05 billion; revised to CHF 4.98 billion
The Swiss trade surplus narrowed last month as exports fell while imports grew slightly, as the trend continues to keep more choppy but generally slowly progressing back towards pre-virus levels. It will still take some time, similar to every other economy in the world.
- Exports -1.4% m/m
- Prior +5.7%; revised to +6.0%
- Imports +0.3% m/m
- Prior +1.4%; revised to +1.8%