Switzerland February trade balance CHF 3.70 billion vs CHF 5.05 billion prior

Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 18 March 2021

Prior CHF 5.05 billion; revised to CHF 4.98 billion

Exports -1.4% m/m

Prior +5.7%; revised to +6.0%

Imports +0.3% m/m

Prior +1.4%; revised to +1.8%









The Swiss trade surplus narrowed last month as exports fell while imports grew slightly, as the trend continues to keep more choppy but generally slowly progressing back towards pre-virus levels. It will still take some time, similar to every other economy in the world.