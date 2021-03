Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 8 March 2021





Prior 3.7%

Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate 3.6% vs 3.6% expected

Prior 3.5%





A bit of a mixed report as the headline drops but the seasonally adjusted rate creeps a little higher last month. That said, it is tough to draw much conclusions as the furlough program has masked the actual underlying impact of the pandemic on the labour market.