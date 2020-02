Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 10 February 2020





Prior +0.2%

CPI -0.2% vs -0.2% m/m expected

Prior 0.0%

Core CPI +0.2% vs +0.4% y/y expected

Prior +0.4%

Although annual headline inflation held steady, there was a drop in the core reading and that's more concerning in my view. That only further solidifies the case for the SNB to keep monetary policy as it is and perhaps pursue more easing measures down the road.