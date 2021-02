Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 12 February 2021





Prior -0.8%

Core CPI 0.0% vs -0.3% y/y expected

Prior -0.4%





The good news is that core inflation came in flat on an annual basis but much like elsewhere in Europe, there might be temporary factors at play here. In any case, the inflation readings are still nowhere near desirable for the SNB to change their policy stance.