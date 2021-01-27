Switzerland January Credit Suisse investor sentiment 43.2 vs 46.8 prior
Latest data released by Credit Suisse and CFA Society Switzerland
- Prior 46.8
Investor sentiment eases slightly to start the new year as some of the vaccine optimism from the end of last year has been tempered with by the virus situation across Europe, though the reading remains relatively elevated compared to the Q3 2020 at least.
The reading measures analysts' expectations on the Swiss economy and other economic expectations over the next 6 months.