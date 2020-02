Latest data released by the SNB - 7 February 2020





Prior CHF 770.8 bn

Slight delay in the release by the source. A bit of a mild drop in overall reserves and if you pair this with sight deposits data, it may just allude to some light intervention by the SNB possibly over the past few weeks.





EUR/CHF is back around 1.0700 so they can likely take some comfort in that for now.