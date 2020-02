Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 14 February 2020





Prior +0.1%

Producer and import prices -1.0% y/y

Prior -1.7%

Producer prices stagnate on the month but the bright side is that relative to a year ago, we are seeing deflation pressures ease a little bit more. However, the overall picture still points to poor price pressures all around and that will keep the SNB where it is right now.