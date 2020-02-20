Switzerland January trade balance CHF 4.78 billion vs CHF 1.96 billion prior

Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 20 February 2020


  • Exports +1.7% m/m
  • Prior -3.4%; revised to -2.0%
  • Imports -1.8% m/m
  • Prior +0.2%; revised to +0.3%
The trade surplus improved amid a rise in exports, while imports eased a little to start the year. So far, there hasn't been an overwhelming trend of weaker exports or weaker domestic demand but this just reaffirms sluggish conditions in the Swiss economy at this stage.

