Switzerland January trade balance CHF 5.05 billion vs CHF 2.88 billion prior

Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 18 February 2021

Prior CHF 2.88 billion; revised to CHF 2.89 billion

Exports +5.7% m/m

Prior -6.4%; revised to -5.9%

Imports +1.4% m/m

Prior -6.7%; revised to -6.4%









The Swiss trade surplus expanded to start the year as exports grew markedly as compared to the improvement in imports on the month. Both follow a sharp decline towards the end of last year, with the change still reflecting that trade conditions are still gradually chasing back up to pre-virus levels in the grand scheme of things.