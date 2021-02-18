Switzerland January trade balance CHF 5.05 billion vs CHF 2.88 billion prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 18 February 2021

  • Prior CHF 2.88 billion; revised to CHF 2.89 billion
  • Exports +5.7% m/m
  • Prior -6.4%; revised to -5.9%
  • Imports +1.4% m/m
  • Prior -6.7%; revised to -6.4%
The Swiss trade surplus expanded to start the year as exports grew markedly as compared to the improvement in imports on the month. Both follow a sharp decline towards the end of last year, with the change still reflecting that trade conditions are still gradually chasing back up to pre-virus levels in the grand scheme of things.
