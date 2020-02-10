Switzerland January unemployment rate 2.6% vs 2.6% expected

Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 10 February 2020


  • Prior 2.5%
  • Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate 2.3% vs 2.3% expected
  • Prior 2.3%
Although the headline jobless rate ticked a little higher, the seasonally adjusted reading continues to keep steady at 2.3% - hinting at tight labour market conditions still.

However, this hasn't helped to translate to meaningful wage/inflation pressures and that remains the bane for the SNB and the Swiss economic outlook over the past few years.

