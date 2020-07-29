Switzerland July Credit Suisse investor sentiment 42.4 vs 48.7 prior

Latest data released by Credit Suisse and CFA Society Switzerland





The survey indicator here isn't going to breed much confidence over the global economic recovery as we see the measure of expectations for the euro area and the US also fall in the month of July.





That sort of tells us that optimism surrounding a robust recovery is starting to wane and when you tie this together with the US consumer confidence survey yesterday, it tells a similar narrative that any recovery will be tepid at best and could easily be derailed.





The reading measures analysts' expectations on the Swiss economy and other economic expectations over the next 6 months.





