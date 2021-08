Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 13 August 2021

Prior +0.3%

Producer and import prices +3.3% vs +2.8% y/y expected

Prior +2.9%









A modest bump in Swiss producer prices last month and that reaffirms the narrative of growing price pressures in general, largely due to global supply chain disruptions. That said, this isn't translating much to inflation so it won't change the SNB stance.